Yost on Verlander: ‘He settled down and held the fort’

Yost on Verlander: &#039;He settled down and held the fort&#039;

24

Ned Yost says the Royals got Tigers starter Justin Verlander’s pitch count up in the early innings but weren’t able to knock him from the game early.

