You can watch an epic Tiger Woods marathon all day Friday

Tiger Woods will celebrate his 41st birthday on Friday, and to commemorate the occasion The Golf Channel is airing a 15-hour marathon of his major championship highlights – from his victory at the 1997 Masters to the 2008 U.S. Open. The first four hours will be devoted to Tiger’s four PGA Championship wins, followed by the British Open, U.S. Open, and Masters.

So which ones should you watch? The 2000 PGA features his famous “walk-in putt,” Woods’ peformance at Pebble Beach at the 2000 U.S. Open is the most dominant in golf history, and he won the 2008 U.S. Open on one leg. Every Masters tournament is a must-watch.