Young girl who wrote heartfelt letter gets to meet Scott Dixon

Lucy, a second grade student who wrote a heartfelt letter to IndyCar following Scott Dixon’s Indianapolis 500 crash, finally got to meet the Verizon IndyCar Series driver on Wednesday.

Dixon was involved in a frightening wreck at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. While he was ultimately OK, the scary nature of his incident and the fact that he was limping afterward drew concern from many of his fans, including Lucy.

Once it became clear that Dixon would be OK, Lucy wrote a letter to IndyCar thanking them for keeping him safe:

Then on Wednesday, Lucy got to meet the 36-year-old racing driver in person.

Lucy wrote a letter to @scottdixon9 after his #Indy500 crash. Today he thanked her in person. Full video tomorrow on https://t.co/Otk9DbwGqx pic.twitter.com/OmaQaHTuMB — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017

The look you give when you realize your favorite driver @scottdixon9 came to meet you! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/ZD6A6h6lzG — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017

The meeting was arranged by Arni Sribhen, who works for Media Relations at IndyCar. Sribhen tweeted that “this is the outcome of one of the best ideas I’ll have for a while,” and, when you see the joy on Lucy’s face after meeting her favorite driver – who can argue with him?