Young scores 19 of 30 in 2nd half, Pitt beats BC 83-72

BOSTON (AP) Michael Young scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over Boston College Wednesday night in a match of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s bottom two teams.

Jamel Artis, the ACC’s leading scorer, had only six points for the Panthers (13-11, 2-9) after injuring his right leg early in the game. Sheldon Jeter had 17 and Chris Jones 14.

Jerome Robinson led the Boston College (9-16, 2-10) with 22 points. Ky Bowman had 15 points and Mo Jeffers a season-high 14. It was the Eagles’ eighth straight loss.

Tied at halftime, Pittsburgh outscored the Eagles 9-2 in the initial 2:15 of the second half, but BC sliced it to 43-37 before the Panthers went on an 11-3 run over the ensuing three minutes. Young’s 3-pointer made it 54-40 with 12:35 to play.

Artis, who entered scoring 20.7 per game, injured his leg trying to grab a loose ball under the basket 19 seconds into the game. He didn’t score his first points until nailing a 3-pointer from the left wing nearly four minutes into the second half.

After he got hurt, he hopped up the five steps on one leg behind the basket before taking a seat about 25 feet away from the court. He was joined by his teammates and a trainer. He came back for only five minutes in the first half, but was ineffective.

BC had opened a nine-point lead late into the first half, but Pitt tied it at 31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers were due for a road win after playing well in road losses against three ranked conference teams this season: Louisville, Duke and North Carolina.

Boston College: The early-season buzz of winning two conference games in their first four has completely faded away for the Eagles.

POOR TURNOUT

Likely because it was a matchup of the two worst teams in the conference, there was a very small showing in the stands – with it looking like an exhibition or early-season non-conference game against an unknown weak opponent.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: At home against Syracuse on Saturday. Lost to the Orange at the Carrier Dome 77-66 on Jan. 7.

Boston College: Plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Eagles play two of the next three away from Conte Forum.

