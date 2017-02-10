Young Wild Tracker: Eriksson Ek shines in Sweden

With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages (Puhutko suomea?), keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

FOX Sports North has you covered.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re breaking down the stats and bringing you a comprehensive look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at the week that was in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Farjestads BK (SHL)

Eriksson Ek had one of his best games of the season last week. He picked up a secondary assist on Farjestad’s first goal in a 5-2 win over Leksand on Thursday, before scoring early in the third period. He nabbed a loose puck in the slot after a Farjestad defenseman’s shot hit traffic, spinning and going high blocker side to make it 4-1.

Luke Kunin, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Kunin was all over the ice in the Badgers’ weekend sweep of Michigan State, netting their first goal in a 6-3 win on Friday. He scored the first goal again Saturday, scoring short-handed on a pass from freshman Trent Frederic late in the first period. Kunin is up to 26 points (17 goals, nine assists) on the season, and is one of the Badgers’ two nominees for the Hobey Baker Award.

Dmitry Sokolov, RW, Sudbury (OHL)

Sokolov’s march to 50 goals continues. He scored in each of the Wolves’ three games last week, picking up three points in a home win over Sarnia on Friday. Sokolov ranks third in the OHL with 36 goals, and trails only Owen Tippett and Alex DeBrincat for the league lead despite playing for the sub-.500 Wolves.