Youth Police Applications Being Accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the youth police academies across Delaware. The academies are free and open to all students in 9-11 grade. Cadets will learn law enforcement functions, team building, self-discipline and drug and alcohol prevention. There will be one academy in each county. The first will be in Sussex in Bethany at the National Guard Training Site from June 19-23. Next, they’ll be in Kent County in Smyrna at the National Guard Readiness Center from July 17-21. Finally, they’ll be in New Castle in August. Classes will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. Transportation will be provided to and from classes. The deadline to apply is May 15.