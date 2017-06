Yum Brands Inc. rose 1.8% in thin premarket trade on Monday after Australian restaurant-operator Collins Foods Ltd. said it’s buying 28 KFC locations from the U.S. fast food company. Collins said it has entered into a binding agreement to take over 28 KFC eateries across Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia for 110.2 million Australian dollars ($83.41 million) in cash.

