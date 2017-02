Yum Brands Inc , the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.

Continue Reading Below

Sales at restaurants open for at least one year rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a 2.1 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D’Couto)