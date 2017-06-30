Zach Orr visiting Indianapolis Colts; New York Jets next

The Zach Orr summer tour is heating up.

The most popular man in the NFL in the dead of June is making his rounds this week to meet with teams and get medicals after announcing he’s considering a return from a brief retirement.

The 25-year-old linebacker told SiriusXM NFL Radio he’s visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, via Alex Marvez. He is slated to visit the New York Jets next.

Orr left the Detroit Lions‘ facility after meeting with the team Thursday. The linebacker added he expects to hear from the Lions later on Friday.

Orr announced on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday his anticipated return after briefly retiring in January due to a congenital neck and spine condition.

How quickly a team will scoop up the Baltimore Ravens‘ leading tackler last season remains to be seen. A lot rides on the medicals. Orr’s agent, Rob Sheets, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Thursday night that the Lions‘ doctors were “pleased with everything so far, overtly positive.”

If multiple teams clear Orr medically, his market will heat up fast. For teams needing to upgrade their defense like the Colts and Lions to push toward the playoffs, Orr could be a difference maker.

A young playmaking middle linebacker hitting free agency in June is rare. The Ravens were in negotiations with the undrafted free agent before learning of his condition. If several teams don’t have the same concerns Baltimore’s doctors did about Orr continuing to play, a bidding war could ensue.