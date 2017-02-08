Zendesk Shares Rise After Narrower-than-expected Loss

Zendesk Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the enterprise software company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter. Zendesk shares rose 6% to $26.01 after hours. The company reported an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $88.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $87.3 million. Zendesk expects an adjusted first-quarter loss between $6 million and $7 million on revenue of $91 million and $93 million. Analysts expects a loss of $5.4 million on revenue of $91.9 million.

