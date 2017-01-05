Zion DeBose Will Commit on Feb. 3

The Hokies football recruiting class is a pretty hefty one and Bud Foster is hoping to add another key piece to his defense when Zion DeBose announces where he will play college football.

Hokies’ defensive end target and three-star recruit, Zion DeBose will announce where he is going to school on Feb. 3. DeBose has a official visit with Virginia Tech on January 27.

PSA ‼️Will be picking a school Feb 3rd 4pm @North Rowan High School! DM me to RSVP. Thank you. 👏🏾 — M.E.E.T ! (@Zion_LifeGoesOn) January 5, 2017

We had the chance to sit down with DeBose to see where he mind and heart was during this recruitment process.

Fighting Gobbler: What schools have shown you the most interest as of today?

DeBose: There have been tons of schools that have shown me interests. Missouri, Pitt, Illinois, Rutgers, Western Michigan. To be honest, the list continues so it is kind of hard to say which has shown me the most interest.

Fighting Gobbler: You have your final visits set, with a announcement coming soon, what will factor in to your decision?

DeBose: The school I choose to play will have to have top notch academics along with great football programs but it’s going to take more than that to factor out my decision. They can have everything in the world but if it’s not that home feeling and the team doesn’t have that brotherhood type of connection this it won’t be for me. I want to go somewhere where I know I can get my degree and be successful.

Fighting Gobbler: Why does Virginia Tech intrigue you? What makes you want to possibly earn a degree there, and what is it about Bud Foster that draws young guys to him?

DeBose: I have liked Virginia Tech ever since the very beginning of the recruiting process. It’s just the atmosphere. I realized that when I went up there for a game. It’s just crazy. Bud Foster is a great coach and has a great coaching history, I like his formula. I can say that draws my attention to Virginia Tech along with them having a great architecture program.

Fighting Gobbler: Who will be having a key factor in your decision?

DeBose: My mom and dad will be the main factors in my decision. They are leaving most of it up to me but they are also helping in guiding me through out the process and making sure I’m not getting overwhelmed by it.

Fighting Gobbler: Being a three-star recruit, what does that do for the attention you have received on social media and in school?

DeBose: Being a three-star recruit doesn’t really play a part to me. I think it’s just because I can play. Stars never really mattered to me. It’s just publicity but I’ve enjoyed the recruiting process and as far as the attention on social media, I just like reading about other recruits and their success along with mine. It’s pretty cool, man. I’ve got a lot of compliments from people from them reading up on me.

Fighting Gobbler: What is the one thing you will be about playing high school football?

DeBose: I’m going to miss the team the most. I’ve played with most of those boys since fifth and sixth grade, our bond was tight. I look at those boys as brothers more than anything. I feel like that’s why we had a great season because our chemistry.

As for DeBose, the announcement will come soon but as for the Hokie faithful they are hoping he will put on that Virginia Tech hat on February 3. Either way, we hope the home DeBose is searching for will be in Blacksburg but if it isn’t, we want to wish him the best in his collegiate career.

