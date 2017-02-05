Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player in EPL history to score 15 goals in a season

Manchester United ran roughshod over Leicester City to continue their assault on the top four, and in the process they got yet another goal from the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Only Leo Messi scored more goals than Zlatan in 2016, and the big Swede’s continued his goalscoring exploits through the new year.

His strike in the 44th minute made for a quickfire double for the Reds to stun Leicester going into the half, but more importantly, it made him the oldest player in Premier League history to reach 15 goals in a season.

15 – At 35y 125d, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to reach 15 @premierleague goals in a single season. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/CV68bl0J3X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2017

United have had some shaky performances this season, but one of their biggest constants has been Zlatan’s goals. He’s the focal point and leader of this still-growing team, and any talk of him not settling into the Premier League seems foolish and short-sighted at this point.

Zlatan doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon, and with his goals and leadership, United might just creep up the league table. They’re just two points out of the top four now, and the goal of Champions League qualification looks like a real possibility. A huge part of it? That old man they have leading their scoring charts.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: