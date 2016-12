It was Christmas Eve, so what did Zlatan Ibrahimovic do?

He got into his underwear and did snow angels, of course.

Dare to Zlatan A video posted by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

As someone who may have tried this before (maybe, I will neither confirm nor deny), I can say with authority that this is freezing cold and a really terrible idea. Or the best idea.

Zlatan, being Zlatan, is immune to the cold. He’s immune to everything. He’s simply perfect, and this is how he does Christmas.