Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins libel lawsuit vs. coach who questioned his physique

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won a defamation lawsuit against a former coach in Sweden who dared to question how Zlatan became, well, Zlatan.

Ulf Karlsson, Sweden’s former national athletics coach, has been fined a little more than $2,000 for comments he made speculating that Zlatan must have been taking performance-enhancing drugs to achieve his god-like physique.

“Zlatan gained 10 kilos of muscle in six months at Juventus. That is impossible in such a short time,” Karlsson said in one statement on a panel. In another to a newspaper, he said, “I think he was doped. I am convinced.”

He later apologized, but Ibrahimovic filed the lawsuit anyway. The striker, who played for Juventus from 2004-06, has never tested positive for doping.

Karlsson may have been trying to come to grips with the fact that Zlatan doesn’t seem like a normal person. At 35, the Manchester United striker is showing few signs of slowing down. Is there any concrete evidence yet to disprove Zlatan’s a superhuman?

Look, the guy has his own word in the Swedish dictionary — “zlatanera,” meaning “to dominate,” was added in his honor. And Zlatan has done his part to play up his larger-than-life person, famously quipping about his PSG exit: “I came like a king, I left like a legend.”

The former coach was acquitted of his comment he made to the newspaper, but not the one he made on the panel.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: