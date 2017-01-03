45.9 F
Zuckerberg reveals he's no longer an atheist

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, speaks at the CEO summit during the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru. Zuckerberg unveiled his new artificial intelligence assistant named "Jarvis" in a Facebook post on Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Mark Zuckerberg is a true believer again.

The Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post.

He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!”

One of his devout fans questioned his religious views, writing in a comment, “Aren’t you an atheist?”

And Zuckerberg responded.

“No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg’s wife is a practicing Buddhist, which he has taken interest in. He even said a prayer in front of the Wild Goose Pagoda — a Buddhist landmark in Xi’an, China — during a 2015 visit.

