1 dead, 21 injured in Austria bar fire on New Year’s Day

One person died, and 21 people were severely injured when fire broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz in the early hours of the New Year.

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year’s party.

One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries, Styrian state police said in a statement.

At least a further three people are still in critical condition at a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance of the bar, was not immediately known.

Investigators were looking into a technical defect.