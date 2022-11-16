12 hurt, many displaced after fire, explosion at Maryland apartment complex

Firefighters say 12 people were hurt, and many others displaced after a fire and explosion led to a collapse at an apartment complex in Maryland.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gaithersburg, FOX 5 DC reports.

A press conference held at the site of the fire revealed 10 of the injured were taken to a hospital. Two of them have critical injuries, while the other eight, identified as four adults and four children, have mild to moderate injuries.

Two people were treated at the scene. No fatalities have been reported.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said that the fire still active as of late morning was being fed by gas from the basement area of one of the buildings. He said crews were working with Washington Gas to shut off the supply.

Officials have no record of 911 calls from residents reporting the odor of gas.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.

Building numbers 826 and 828 suffered the most damage in the explosion. Residents in 24 of the units are displaced. Crews were continuing to look for any unaccounted for residents, as some buildings were still too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

Red Cross units are on the scene to assist those displaced.