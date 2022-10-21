12 injured in Virginia apartment fire, officials say

Twelve people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out in a Virginia apartment complex early Friday, fire officials said.

SMALL EXPLOSION, FIRE CAUSES NORTH DAKOTA HOSPITAL TO EVACUATE THIRD FLOOR

Hampton fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Marcella Road in Hampton, news outlets reported.

NYC APARTMENT FIRE: SEVERAL IN GRAVE CONDITION AFTER FIRE KILLED 19 PEOPLE

The injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, officials said.