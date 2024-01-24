13-year-old California bakery riot suspect arrested hours after release for robbery

The alleged person behind the wheel of a white Kia that plowed into a popular Latino bakery in Southern California before a mob of looters ransacked the business has been identified as a 13-year-old boy. That same boy was involved in another robbery just days later, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Tuesday.

The “street takeover” happened at Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food on Jan. 2. A white Kia could be seen on CCTV repeatedly ramming the front door until it gave way, which led to about 100 looters running wild inside.

Earlier this month, Ruben Ramirez Jr. told “America Reports” that the material losses had accumulated to $70,000 and that there was even more unimaginable damage to the bakery and to the realities of his family left to pick up the pieces.

Days after the bakery incident, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy said he was walking into a Carson 7-Eleven store toward the end of his shift when he realized he walked into an armed robbery in progress, FOX 11 reports.

COMPTON BAKER LAMENTS ‘HEARTBREAKING’ LOSSES AFTER RIOTERS DRIVE CAR THROUGH FRONT DOOR AND LOOT

“As soon as I opened the door, I noticed that all the individuals were actually behind the counter,” LASD Deputy Luis Cisneros told the TV station. “One of them was taking stuff off the shelves, one of them was reaching into the cash register, and one of them and one of them was against the cashier. Once I saw them, I immediately drew my weapon. After that, it was like something took over me and I did what I could to one, stay alive and make sure this outcome was resolved peacefully.”

Four people were arrested for the robbery.

LA COUNTY RESIDENTS DEMAND ACTION AFTER CAR SMASHES STORE TO MAKE WAY FOR MOB

Sheriff Robert Luna held a press conference Tuesday to announce the arrests of suspects from the Ruben’s Bakery incident. Among them, the alleged driver of the Kia that backed into the store.

The juvenile was arrested Jan. 12 for burglary, felony vandalism, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and inciting a riot. He was released to his family due to being a juvenile, and arrested again less than a day later for his alleged involvement in the Carson robbery.

Ruben’s Bakery has reopened.

“I have a nephew that’s 13, and I can’t imagine him doing anything like that,” Ramirez told FOX 11. “That’s horrible. Where are the parents at?”

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report.