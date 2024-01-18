15 fans hospitalized after sitting through freezing Chiefs-Dolphins game

The frozen temperatures at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins wild-card game left 15 fans hospitalized due to symptoms related to hypothermia and frostbite.

A Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said the agency handled 69 hypothermia-related calls at the stadium, according to FOX 4 KC.

Fifteen people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Seven reported having hypothermia, while three others had frostbite symptoms.

It happened during the fourth-coldest game at kickoff in NFL history and the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead.

At kickoff, the temperature was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, but the wind chill made it around minus 30 degrees.

Fans shared videos of their beers inside the stadium freezing. On the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet chipped on a run near the goal line.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also had an icy mustache throughout the game.

The wintry conditions were a factor in the 26-7 Chiefs victory.

Frostbite and hypothermia require medical attention.

“If left untreated, you could become septic, and sepsis could lead to death if left untreated,” Johnson County MED-ACT Joe Folsom told FOX4.

The reports from the Kansas City Fire Department about the cases doesn’t include those who may have gone to the KU Health System’s station at the stadium.

Weather will play a factor again on Sunday when the Chiefs travel to Buffalo to face the Bills. A lake-effect snow warning is in effect until Thursday night in the Buffalo area.

No snow is expected to fall Sunday, though Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Bills’ Highmark Stadium, is expected to have a low temperature of 10 degrees Fahrenheit.