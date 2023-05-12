18-wheeler strikes federal courthouse in Georgia after driver falls asleep

A federal courthouse in Georgia was damaged when the driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep and the truck hit the building.

Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon told WMAZ-TV that the crash happened overnight Thursday into Friday.

He said the 18-wheeler struck a set of barricades before hitting the J. Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse.

The driver was not injured, and damage to the courthouse was being assessed. Police photos showed cracks and dents in one of the white columns on the front of the building. The red brick structure was built in 1937.

Dublin is about halfway between Atlanta and Savannah, in eastern Georgia.