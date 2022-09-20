2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor’s home: police

Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.

Oates also confirmed that the home belongs to Susan Menard, who served as Mayor of Woonsocket. The police chief did not confirm if she was one of the victims.

Susan Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009 – the longest tenure of any Woonsocket mayor.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT NYC CONSTRUCTION SIDE ID’D AS ‘OCCUPY WALL STREET’ PROTESTER MISSING FOR A DECADE

The stateswoman was so popular that the city unveiled a Susan D. Menard Middle School complex sign to honor her in 2017.

According to a recent obituary, Menard’s brother Robert Miller, 81, passed away on Saturday. His Providence Journal obituary lists the former mayor as part of his surviving family.

MISSING GEORGIA MOM DEBBIE COLLIER FOUND DEAD AFTER SENDING DAUGHTER MONEY, CHILLING TEXT

Authorities said there is no suspicion of criminal behavior at this point in their investigation, which is ongoing. A state medical examiner will also determine the decedents’ cause of death.

Woonsocket police told Fox News Digital there were no current updates on the case as of Monday evening.

Woonsocket is a northern Rhode Island city that borders Massachusetts. The New England city is home to upwards of 40,000 residents.