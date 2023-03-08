2 brothers arrested for decade-old fatal robbery in Kokomo home

Two brothers have been arrested in a decade-old slaying in north central Indiana.

Kokomo Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Joey McCartney in Graham, Kentucky, and 36-year-old Jesse McCartney in Kokomo in connection with the killing of Destiny Pittman, 21. She was found shot to death Feb. 7, 2013, at her Kokomo home.

Both men are charged with murder and burglary, and Jesse McCartney faces additional charges of robbery and possession of cocaine and marijuana, online court records state.

Witnesses told investigators that Pittman was shot in the chest after she went to confront intruders who had kicked in the door of her home, court documents said. The intruders then searched the home for drugs, investigators said.

The break in the case came last December when a witness told detectives that she and Jesse McCartney drove to Pittman’s home, where Joey McCartney met his brother, the brothers went inside and she heard a loud bang before the brothers ran outside with Jesse McCartney carrying a bag of marijuana and a handful of money.

The woman told investigators she didn’t come forward sooner out of fear.

The McCartneys are being held without bond and face initial hearings this week.

A phone message seeking comment was left for Jesse McCartney’s attorney. Court records did not list an attorney for Joey McCartney.