2 brothers fatally stabbed a Detroit-area mother about 60 times, her 11-year-old daughter over 20 times

Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts each of premeditated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The brothers face mandatory life sentences without parole, prosecutors said.

Tina Geiger, 36, and Krissy Geiger, 11, were slain July 24, 2013, in their Clinton Township apartment. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than 20 stab wounds, mostly to her neck, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The case was closed but reopened in 2019 by the Clinton Township Police Department.

A bloody palm print and DNA found on the girl matched Tony Johnson, prosecutors said. DNA also confirmed blood found in the stairwell and on a railing outside the apartment came from a male relative of Tony Johnson’s. Henry Johnson resided in the same apartment complex.

Tony Johnson was identified on video surveillance at a convenience store at the same time as the victims, prosecutors said. Investigators believed the brothers walked the victims home, sexually assaulted the girl and stabbed both victims.