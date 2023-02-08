2 Chicago men charged in street racing crash that killed Florida woman

A Chicago man has been charged in the August death of a Florida woman he allegedly struck with his Corvette while racing another car on the city’s southwest side, police said.

Aaron Guerrero, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street racing in the death of Shawman Meireis, 40, Chicago police said.

Guerrero was scheduled for a Wednesday bail hearing. It was unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Meireis, who was visiting Chicago from Florida, was crossing a street near Midway Airport early on Aug. 28 when two Corvettes came racing toward her.

The two Corvettes were cutting each other off and weaving through traffic when Guerrero’s vehicle hit another car and careened into Meireis, who was thrown to the pavement.

Meireis died at a hospital one day before her 41st birthday. She had been out for a late dinner with her boyfriend and was from Naples, Florida, according to her obituary.

Guerrero was initially cited for obstructed front windshield and failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Guerrero told officers he had been fleeing a carjacking, but a police report cites witnesses who said the drivers of both Corvettes were racing each other just before the accident, the newspaper reported.