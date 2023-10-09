2 children die in Michigan house fire, another adult and child escape burning home

A house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure, authorities said.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials said an adult and a child had made it out of the home but when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews later found the bodies of two children inside the home in the city about 140 miles west of Detroit. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

FOREST FIRE DEVASTATES 3 RESIDENCES IN SOUTHEASTERN AUSTRALIA, INJURING MAN STRUCK BY FALLING TREE

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release that it extends its “sincerest condolences to the families of the victims,” WZZM-TV reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.