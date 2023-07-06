2 decapitated goats found stuffed in garbage bags behind New York Burger King: ‘Ritualistic animal sacrifice’

Two decapitated goat carcasses were discovered in garbage bags behind a Burger King in New York last week in what authorities described as a “ritualistic animal sacrifice.”

Investigators with the Suffolk County’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) discovered the morbid scene last Thursday at a Burger King in Farmingdale on Long Island, according to the New York Post.

The goat remains were stuffed in black bags “along with other items that would suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice,” said Roy Gross, who serves as chief of the Suffolk County SPCA.

“The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating, or killing an animal,” Gross said.

“All too many times these gruesome finds are discovered not only by adults but occasionally by children. These acts of violence must stop now,” Gross added.

Last September, the Suffolk County SPCA found the remains of five decapitated chickens and two decapitated goats off the Northern State Parkway, according to local PIX11.

Those with any information are encouraged to get in touch with the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.