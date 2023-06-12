2 forest fires in New Jersey Pinelands almost completely contained, authorities say

Authorities say they have almost completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Sunday that both blazes in Burlington County are now 90% contained.

TO FILTER OUT CANADA’S WILDFIRE SMOKE, PEOPLE MAKE DIY AIR PURIFIERS WITH DUCT TAPE

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County has grown to just over a square mile but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures. Crews planned to spend the day patrolling the fire perimeter and mopping up hot spots.