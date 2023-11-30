2 NFL teams eyeing Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach: report

Jim Harbaugh has his sights on a college football national championship, but two NFL teams that are looking ahead have their sights on the head coach.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers before heading to Ann Abor.

Now, he has the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at 12-0 and in their third straight Big Ten title game after defeating Ohio State last weekend for the third year in a row, and many believe this team has a shot at taking home its first national championship since 1997.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But once again, Harbaugh and NFL rumors are flaring up, and two NFC teams are reportedly interested.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said on “The Herd” that the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears have their eyes on Harbaugh.

“[Panthers owner David] Tepper and Harbaugh had conversations last year. It obviously didn’t pan out, but this was something that they discussed. So, that’s a name I’m hearing again,” Russini said.

“The Chicago Bears are another organization I have heard has had some conversations about that, depending on what decision they make with this coaching staff that is in place and, of course, what they do with that quarterback situation.”

FROM OUTKICK: HERE ARE THE 10 MOST-WATCHED COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS YEAR

SI FACES PUSHBACK FOR NAMING DEION SANDERS ‘SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR’ AFTER 4-8 SEASON

Harbaugh also met with the Minnesota Vikings last year, which he described as a “one-time thing.”

The 59-year-old said last year that would be the last time he sought an NFL head-coaching gig.

Carolina recently fired Frank Reich after falling to 1-10 in his first season with the team. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is serving as the interim head coach.

It is the second consecutive season Reich has been let go in the middle of the year. The Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after Week 9 last year.

Chicago will very likely own two top-five picks in next year’s NFL Draft. Their pick is currently the fourth, and they also own Carolina’s pick, currently the first overall, after trading last year’s No. 1 pick to the Panthers so that the latter could select Bryce Young.

Harbaugh will be back on the sidelines this weekend against Iowa after being barred from them in Michigan’s last three games because of the team’s alleged sign-stealing. He also was suspended the first three games of this season for recruiting violations.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.