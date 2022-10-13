2 officers shot and killed in Connecticut, another seriously injured

Two police officers were fatally shot and another was seriously wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Bristol late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police announced.

Police have yet to release details of the incident, and it is unclear to which department the officers belonged. Local media say the shooting occurred in a residential area late Wednesday night. State Police responded to the scene after reports of a police shooting at roughly 11 p.m.

State police asked for prayers for the families of the fallen officers and for the officer who has been hospitalized.

“We just, like, hearing the gunshots like ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop’ up and stop, and then stop for maybe 30 seconds and then another round ‘pop pop pop pop pop’ and then it just stopped. And then [we] started hearing sirens and everything else,” Ted Krawiec, an eyewitness, told Channel 3.

“3 officers were shot in Bristol [officer-involved shooting]. We are still working diligently to gather accurate information from our investigators and all that are involved. We will provide a press conference as soon as we can. Again, please be patient as the scene is still very active and fluid,” state police wrote in an earlier statement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.