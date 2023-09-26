2 people arrested near White House after ammunition found inside vehicle, Secret Service says

The U.S. Secret Service says two people have been arrested near the White House after ammunition was spotted “in plain view” inside a vehicle.

The incident happened Monday night along G Street between 14th and 15th Streets, according to White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view,” the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News. “When the occupants returned, two individuals were questioned, searched, and taken into custody without incident on weapons charges.”

“This is a routine occurrence as Secret Service officers often patrol areas around our protected sites and assist DC police with crime suppression efforts,” it added.

SECRET SERVICE OFFICER ASSAULTED OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

The Secret Service also said the arrests “had no impact on protective operations at the White House.”

The two individuals have not been publicly identified.

Another person was arrested last month after allegedly assaulting a Secret Service officer outside the White House.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told FOX 5 DC that last month’s incident unfolded at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 8 on Pennsylvania Avenue and that the attack on the officer was unprovoked.

A motive for the assault was not immediately clear, and the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARGES FILED AGAINST DRIVER OF U-HAUL TRUCK THAT CRASHED NEAR WHITE HOUSE

Earlier this year, a person was arrested near the White House after crashing a U-Haul truck into security barriers.

Authorities announced that the driver arrested in Lafayette Square for the May 22 incident, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, is facing charges including “Threaten to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a President/VP/family member,” destruction of federal property and trespassing.

“Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement at the time.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Guglielmi said.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.