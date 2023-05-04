2 players Lakers traded midseason want championship rings if team wins NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers are up 1-0 in their series against the Golden State Warriors, aiming for another upset.

LA took down the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round and are off to a hot start in the second.

The Lakers still have some work to do for an NBA title. But with the way LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing, anything is possible.

If the Lakers do win the title, two former members of the team want credit.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were both members of the team earlier this season, but both were dealt at the trade deadline.

If Los Angeles winds up winning the championship, the two want to be rewarded.

Beverley was telling a story of a recent meetup between the former teammates when Westbrook said he wants a ring.

“Russy goes, ‘Hey, Pat. Lakers win, I want my ring,'” Beverley said on “Viva La Stool.”

“‘I ain’t gonna lie, Russ,” Beverley responded. “We’re going to be suited and booted, boy. I’m going to be right there, waiting on that ring.'”

The championship-winning team’s leadership decides who gets a ring. Anderson Varejao received a Cleveland Cavaliers championship ring in 2016 despite actually losing the NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors. Varejao was traded from Cleveland to the Portland Trail Blazers, but when Portland released him, the Warriors scooped him up for the rest of the season.

For Westbrook and Beverley, it will be a tough ask since the Lakers were much better after trading the duo.

The Lakers were 25-31 after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and their playoff hopes looked lost. However, after the deadline, with the two out of town, Los Angeles went 18-8 in its final 26 games.

Davis just dropped 30 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the 117-112 Game 1 victory, while James added 22 and 11. Golden State came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers held on.

If Los Angeles advances, it will face the winner of the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets series, which the favored Nuggets lead two games to none.