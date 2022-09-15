2 suspects arrested in connection with burglary at Rep. Karen Bass home: Police

Two men are in custody in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday.

The two men, identified as 42-year-old Patricio Munoz and 24-year-old Juan Espinoza, were arrested Tuesday after detectives witnessed them getting into a vehicle that had been parked at Bass’ home during the Saturday burglary.

Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, claimed that two firearms that had been safely and securely stored were stolen during the break-in, according to a statement her campaign released. Other valuables such as cash and electronics were not taken.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement at the time. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

REP. KAREN BASS RATED HER SAFETY IN LA A ‘10 OUT 10’ MONTHS BEFORE HER HOME WAS BURGLARIZED

“I don’t know if it was random or what,” Bass told a local news station during an interview last week about the burglary, for which she did not offer details.

LOS ANGELES DEMOCRATIC MAYORAL CANDIDATE KAREN BASS SAYS HOME WAS BURGLARIZED, 2 GUNS STOLEN

Los Angeles police did not say Bass had been the victim of the crime during their Wednesday announcement.

The burglary of Bass’s home comes amid surging crime in the city – an issue that has become central to the Los Angeles mayoral race. The city’s spike in crime also led to more than half a million residents signing a petition to recall progressive District Attorney George Gascon, which ultimately failed in August.

Earlier this year, data showed that shootings in Los Angeles were up by 69% since 2020, and violent crime was up by 7.2% when compared to last year. Robberies were up by 18.5%, and car thefts were up by 40%.

Bass said during a mayoral debate five months ago that she felt “10 out of 10” safe walking in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.