2 teens rescued from UK slingshot ride after bungee cord snaps: reports

Two teen boys were rescued from an amusement park ride at London’s Winter Wonderland on Wednesday night after the bungee cord to the slingshot attraction snapped and left them dangling in the air, according to reports.

Firefighters responded to the fairground in Hyde Park for two people trapped inside the bungee carriage, but staff was able to free them before the brigade arrived, the London Fire Brigade said.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows the capsule swinging to the side instead of straight up into the air. Visitors on the ground could be heard gasping and were ushered away from the scene.

“We watched it for a while and then as we turned around there was a massive bang and it was hanging on the side – two people on the ride were screaming,” a witness told the BBC.

A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson told the outlet that there was a “technical issue involving the reverse bungee” that resulted in the incident.

“Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured,” the spokesperson told Sky News.

The official said safety was the park’s “highest priority,” adding that all rides had “rigorous and regular” safety checks.