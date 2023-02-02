2 travel plazas in WV undergo renovation

Renovations have started at two travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday that restroom, food and parking facilities at the Beckley and Bluestone plazas in southern West Virginia will remain available during renovations, which are scheduled to continue through late 2024.

Tamarack Marketplace, located next to the Beckley travel plaza, will remain open. Tamarack’s hours will expand starting April 1. The facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previously it was open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A new store at Tamarack will offer food, drinks and car items to travelers, the department said in a news release.

The renovated travel plazas will offer more food options, a round-the-clock convenience store, and outdoor dining options. It also will have expanded parking, electric vehicle charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor trailer fueling options, and picnic and pet areas, the statement said.