2 US sailors hit with charges tied to national security, China, AP reports

The U.S. Department of Justice arrested two U.S. Navy sailors on national security charges relating to China on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

It is unclear whether the two sailors are connected in any way. The first, a 22-year-old assigned to a vessel in San Diego, was arrested on an espionage charge relating to a conspiracy to share intelligence with a Chinese official.

The second sailor, based near Los Angeles, is charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official.

