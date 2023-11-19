2 workers in Atlanta injured after explosion in downtown high-rise that houses Sen. Jon Ossoff office

Two people were injured after an explosion at a high-rise building in Atlanta that housed a U.S. senator’s office along with other businesses, authorities confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, law enforcement responded to reports of an explosion at a high-rise in Atlantic Station on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

The building contained the state office for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., but the explosion was not related to the senator’s office, authorities confirmed.

Police said that the explosion was due to electrical construction work being done inside the building.

Police said that two electrical workers were injured during the explosion.

The two injured workers were transported to the local hospital. The extent of the two victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.