2021 HALLOWEEN EVENTS & ACTIVITIES

ZOMBIE FEST at MILTON THEATRE – 4 to 11pm

Oct 16 – Zombie make-up stations, Kids Fest, costume contests and at 8pm – the Zombie Walk $10 admission – kids 12 and under -free – all benefiting local groups Tickets – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/milton-theatre-zombie-fest-2021-tickets-160445249059

SELBYVILLE HALLOWEEN PARADE – canceled for 2021

SEAFORD HALLOWEEN PARADE

Wed, October 27 – 7pm – Downtown Seaford

In case of rain – parade canceled

FRANKFORD FALL FESTIVAL & PARADE

Sat, Oct 30 10:30am – Costume contest at Fire Company – registration at 10:30am, judging at 11am and Parade at 11:30am – for kids age infant to age 12. Parade ends at the town park. Noon-3pm – games, hay wagon rides, food and more at the park

SEA WITCH FESTIVAL

October 29 – 31 throughout Rehoboth & Dewey Beach.

Sea Witch Parade – Sat, Oct 26 11am (Rain date – Sunday 11am – only costumed walkers)

Click here for more information – https://www.beach-fun.com/sea-witch-halloween-fiddlers-festival.html

HALLOWEEN 5K RUN/WALK & FUN WALK

Sat, Oct 30 – 9m at Bridgeville Public Library/Passwaters Park

https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/Donate/DE/Greenwood/Halloween5KRunWalkFunWalk

WAGS, WITCHES & WARLOCKS

Sat, Oct 30 10a-1pm – features a parade, costume contest, crafts, pet adoptions and fun throughout downtown Bethany Beach!

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS

Sat, Oct 23 – 5-8pm Trunk or Treat & Costume Contest, Magee Farms, Route 54, Selbyville

Tue, Oct 26 – 6:30-7:30pm – Community Church of Oak Orchard

Thur, Oct 28 – 5:30-7:30pm – Little Sprout Learning Academy, Shipley St, Seaford

Fri, Oct 29 – 6-8pm – Roxana Vol Fire Co., Zion church Rd – will be collecting Thanksgiving food items for local food bank

Sun, Oct 31 – 4-6pm – Mariner’s Bethel UM Church, Ocean View – must register – https://marinersbethel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/987492

Sun, Oct 31 – 6-8pm – Conley’s UM Church, Jolyns Way, Angola 302-945-1881

Sun, Oct 31 – 6:30-8:30pm – Stephens UM Church, Delmar

HAUNTED HOUSES

Nightmare’s Haunted House , 10912 County Seat Road, Laurel (Not for kids under 7)

Fridays & Saturdays in October and Sunday, October 31 – 7pm to 10:30pm – Donation of $15 requested (cash only)

The Cemetery House – 205 W. 10th Street/Laurel Vol Fire Dept –

Admission $10 – October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 Tickets sold from 7 to 11pm

TRICK OR TREAT – 2021

(for children aged 12 and under unless otherwise marked)

