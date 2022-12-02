2022 World Cup: South Korea eliminates Uruguay with win over Portugal to advance to knockout round

South Korea scored a goal in the first minute of stoppage time to defeat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and with it, ended Uruguay’s chances of advancing to the Round of 16 because of a goal differential.

Uruguay held a 2-0 lead over Ghana for most of their match but a goal in the 90th minute of South Korea’s match against the eventual Group H winner, forced a tiebreaker.

Uruguay would’ve advanced if South Korea either lost or drew their match but Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage-time goal gave them the second spot – meaning Uruguay would’ve needed to score again in order to move to the knockout round alongside Portugal.

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but they scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.