2022 World Series: Framber Valdez’s gem, early scoring give Astros Game 2 win over Phillies, series tied at 1

After squandering a five-run lead in Game 1, the Houston Astros learned quickly that the Philadelphia Phillies would be no easy task.

But they looked like the World Series favorites on Saturday night with their 5-2 win in Game 2 that tied the series at one.

The Astros wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, leading off the bottom of the first with three straight doubles to get out to an early 2-0 lead – an E6 a few batters later put the Astros up three. Zack Wheeler settled down, but in the fifth inning, he allowed a two-out, two-run home run to Alex Bregman, putting the Astros up 5-0. Bregman is now hitting .316 in this postseason.

It was a rare off night for Wheeler, who had entered the night with a 1.78 ERA in his four starts this postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Framber Valdez was dominant from start to finish, making the Phillies look silly all night. He struck out nine batters for a second consecutive start, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks. He now has a 1.42 ERA this postseason (three earned runs in 19.0 innings).

In the eighth, Kyle Schwarber narrowly missed a two-run home run not once, but twice. The first time, it was initially ruled a homer, but it was later ruled a foul ball. He then flew out to the warning track in right field. The Phils then had runners on the corners with two outs for the red-hot Bryce Harper, but he popped out to end the threat.

ASTROS CATCHER CAUGHT USING ILLEGAL BAT IN GAME 1 OF WORLD SERIES

Jose Altuve seems to be breaking out of his slump. He started the postseason 0-for-25, and went 1-for-5 in Game 1. But he got three hits on Saturday night – he was the only Astro with multiple hits on the night. Things can get dangerous if he becomes the Altuve we all know.

Houston also led Game 1 by the same 5-0 score, but they made sure to not let this one slip away.

The series now moves to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4, and 5 which will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lance McCullers will get the ball for Houston in Game 3 on Monday, while the Phillies will have Noah Syndergaard on the bump. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.