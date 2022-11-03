2022 World Series: Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard ‘calm and relaxed’ going into Game 5, manager says

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard is the only player in the Phillies’ starting rotation with World Series experience prior to this season, and he will get the ball in Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night.

Syndergaard made an appearance in the World Series when he was with the New York Mets in 2015 and allowed just three earned runs on seven hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He’s coming off three postseason appearances during which he’s allowed a total of one run on three hits.

And he has the backing of his manager Rob Thomson and battery mate J.T. Realmuto.

“I think he’s pretty calm and relaxed,” Thomson told Fox News Digital in the Game 5 pregame press conference. “I’m not sure having World Series experience for Noah really changes him. That’s just really who he is. But I feel good about him.”

Realmuto said Syndergaard has been a great addition to the clubhouse ever since he joined the Phillies in the middle of the season from the Los Angeles Angels.

“Noah has been great for our clubhouse,” Realmuto said. “Ever since he came over, he just jelled right away, kinda blended in. He gets along with the young guys well. I think on the mound he’s been a guy for us that’s taken the ball and done well every time we give him the ball. He’s pretty consistent. He throws balls over the strike zone a lot. He’s gonna attack hitters. He’s not gonna walk guys, which is huge at this point of the season.”

The Astros threw the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night and the first combined no-hitter. The Astros won the game 5-0 to even the series at two games apiece.

Game 5 is set for 8:03 ET tonight on FOX.