2023 NASCAR Cup Series: What to know about the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday for the 10th race of the series: the GEICO 500.

Veteran driver Denny Hamlin emerged from Saturday’s qualifier with the fastest time as last year’s winner, Ross Chastain, will face an uphill battle if he wants to repeat after qualifying 23rd.

Voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for the past five seasons, Chase Elliott will drive in his second race after missing six this season following a snowboarding accident in early March, in which he suffered a broken left tibia.

KEVIN HARVICK SET TO BECOME 10TH DRIVER WITH 800 NASCAR CUP SERIES STARTS THIS WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA

Here’s what you need to know about the GEICO 500.

Considered one of NASCAR’s fastest tracks, Talladega is 2.66 miles long and requires 188 laps to complete the 500-mile race.

The GEICO 500 begins at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Danny Hamlin earned his first pole of the season following Saturday’s qualifier after running ​​a lap of 180.751 mph. It marks his fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and 37th career pole.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long dominated the track at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 wins, 23 top 5 finishes and 27 more top 10s.