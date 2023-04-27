2023 NFL Draft: What to know

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off with the first round on Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday and the remainder of the event on Saturday.

The draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, after it was hosted by Las Vegas just last year. The three-day event will not only feature some of the best prospects in all football but also musical acts in the hours after the draft, including Fall Out Boy, Motley Crue and Thundercat.

“It’s absolutely amazing from where the draft has gone to now traveling all over the country and allowing cities to put on a great performance,” Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Wednesday. “I think it’s cool because not every city can have a Super Bowl, just because of how big that is, but they can have a part of his NFL experience with different things.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the draft has become one of the biggest spectacles since the NFL took it on the road and away from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, there are several teams this week who need to do some serious business.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of talent in the 2022 class.

Here’s what NFL fans need to know about the draft.

—

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft. The Panthers acquired the top pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears back on March 10.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and even Will Levis have been rumored to be the top pick of this draft. Carolina is in desperate need of a quarterback, and it will likely be that position they select come Thursday night.

Panthers coach Frank Reich shed some light on Carolina’s decision-making earlier in the week, saying he and general manager Scott Fitterer reached a “consensus” on who they want to take.

The Chiefs have the No. 31 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and could only hope to get better for another title run.

The Miami Dolphins were docked a first-round draft pick in 2022 for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering policy over their talks with Tom Brady and Sean Payton on three occasions from 2019 to 2022.

The NFL announced there will be 17 prospects in Kansas City for the draft. They include Jordan Addison, Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Jalen Carter, Zay Flowers, Cristian Gonzalez, Paris Johnson Jr., Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr., Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, Keon White, Tyree Wilson and Bryce Young.

Round 1 of the draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 through 3 begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET.

The draft can be seen on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.