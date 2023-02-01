3 additional suspects arrested in last week’s gang-related shooting in Carson City

Carson City sheriff’s deputies have arrested three more suspects in last week’s gang-related shooting that involved at least a half-dozen teenagers, including two who were injured — one critically.

Deputies investigating the Jan. 24 shooting took three juveniles into custody last week and booked them on suspicion of a variety of crimes ranging from battery with a deadly weapon to discharging a firearm within city limits.

Two of the suspects arrested since then are 18-year-olds — Juan Antonio Mena and Miguel Antonio Vargas, the sheriff’s office said. The third is 17.

Investigators say at least 17 shots were fired by multiple handguns in what Sheriff Ken Furlong initially said appeared to be tied to illegal drugs. The sheriff’s office said in announcing the three new arrests on Tuesday the shooting is now considered to be gang-related.

POLICE OFFICER SHOT, 1 SUSPECT DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED IN NEVADA SHOOTING

Lyon County and Carson City sheriff’s detectives arrested Mena and Vargas after executing a search warrant at a residence in Mound County about 15 miles east of Carson City, the sheriff’s office said.

Both were being held on $30,000 bail Wednesday on the same criminal counts — accessories to both battery and assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, destroying evidence and a criminal gang enhancement, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.