3 Arkansas State basketball players arrested on theft charges

Three men’s basketball players for the Arkansas State Red Wolves were arrested Saturday night on separate theft charges.

Julian Lual, Dyondre Dominguez and Terrance Ford were all booked by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas on a charge of theft of $1,000 or less, per their online records of the incident.

All three players ended up being released two hours after being booked.

“The Athletics Department and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information,” Arkansas State told ESPN in a statement. “Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

Lual and Ford played for the Red Wolves last season, while Dominguez transferred to Arkansas State after spending three seasons playing for the UMass Minutemen.

Ford, a 6-foot-1-inch guard out of Chicago, averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 32 games (15 starts) while shooting 43.3% from the field.

Lual, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from Florida, had 10 starts over his 32 games, tallying 4.9 points per game. He started his collegiate career at McCook Community College in Nebraska before transferring to Arkansas State prior to last season.

Dominguez, a Providence, Rhode Island, native, was a role player with the Minutemen before transferring after the 2022-2023 season in which he averaged 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds as a forward for the program.

The Red Wolves finished 13-20 last season with a 4-14 record in the Sun Belt Conference.