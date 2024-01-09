3 civilians killed, 4 wounded after minivan explodes in Kabul

A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city, in Alokhail area. Police have launched an investigation and one suspect has been detained, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks often targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates.

Over the weekend, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in western Kabul that killed at least five people.

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and other troops withdrew.

IS militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces.