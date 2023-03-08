3 fatally shot in Minnesota township home; suspect found dead
Three people whose bodies were found at a home in a Minnesota township all died from gunshot wounds, and a person of interest in the case was found dead at another location, authorities said.
The victims’ bodies were found Sunday at Fish Lake Township after a family member reported not being able to contact them, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department said.
They were identified Tuesday as Darrell James Mattson, 73; Denise Lillian Mattson, 68; and 47-year-old Kirk Patrick Mattson.
NEW MINNESOTA LAW ALLOWS DRIVER’S LICENSES FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
The medical examiner said all three suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
A person of interest was found dead at a separate location, the sheriff’s department said.
No further information was released. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident.
Fish Lake Township is about 45 mile north of Minneapolis.