3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash

Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said

Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released.

The Roswell Daily Record reported that both vehicles caught fire after the vehicles collided on North Main Street.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.