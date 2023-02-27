3 men facing charges after smashing vehicle into several ND police cars, nearly killing a deputy

Three men are facing charges after their fleeing vehicle smashed into several police cars and nearly hit a deputy during a chase Saturday morning.

The Ward County Sheriff’s department says the chase started in McLean County around 7:40 a.m. Saturday before continuing on U.S. Highway 83 into Ward County and ending in Minot.

At one point during the chase, the fleeing vehicle aimed directly for a Ward County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to set out a device to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The deputy jumped out of the way and then fired two shots at the vehicle.

Later, the fleeing vehicle struck three different law enforcement vehicles as it continued through the streets of Minot. The chase finally ended when the fleeing vehicle and a McLean County vehicle became disabled, and another deputy fired at the vehicle

At that point, officers arrested the 18-year-old man who was driving, and two of the three passengers fled on foot before they were apprehended.

The driver is facing nearly a dozen charges, including attempted murder, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two men who fled, who are 32- and 20-years-old, are both charged with refusing to stop and marijuana possession.

A juvenile girl who was also in the vehicle hasn’t been charged. Authorities discovered after the chase that she had a gunshot wound on her foot.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will review the deputies’ use of force during the chase.