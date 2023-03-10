3 NFL teams likely to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo: report

Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to depart San Francisco last offseason, but an offseason shoulder injury complicated trade talks. He ultimately returned to the 49ers after agreeing to a one-year, restructured deal.

After another injury-riddled season in the Bay Area, Garoppolo’s departure appears to be imminent. In February, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan emphatically stated that he could not “see any scenario” in which Garoppolo was on the 2023 roster.

But when the veteran quarterback hits the free agent market next week at the start of the NFL’s new league year, he will likely have multiple suitors.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders, Panthers and Texans are three of the teams that have expressed some interest in Garoppolo’s services.

Meanwhile, the 49ers seem content with going into the 2023 season with quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. However, both signal callers are working to recover from significant injuries.

Swelling in Purdy’s right elbow forced doctors to delay the surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. Purdy was originally set to have surgery on Feb. 22.

He is now scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday. The former seventh-round draft pick is expected to be able to start a throwing program about three months after the operation. He likely will not be considered fully recovered until approximately six months after the surgery is completed, which puts his availability for the start of the 2023 at risk.

Lance, on the other hand, was named the starter of Week 1 in 2022, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The former first-round pick underwent a second operation in December and recently started throwing.

Garoppolo stepped in after Lance with down with the ankle injury and led the Niners to some important victories. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old suffered his own injury, a broken left foot during the 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

Las Vegas, Houston and Carolina are all in need of a quarterback. All three teams also hold a pick within the top 10 of next month’s NFL Draft. If Garoppolo were to land with any of those teams, he would be treated like a bridge quarterback.

Garoppolo went 7-3 as a starter and threw for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions before the season-ending injury.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator when Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup.

The recently hired Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spent the past two seasons as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Panthers started Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and PJ Walker at quarterback over the course of the 2022 season. Carolina hired Frank Reich in January and only have one quarterback on the roster heading into 2023 — former Ole Miss standout Matt Corral.